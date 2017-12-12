Being a single mother is difficult : Dalljeit Kaur

Born in a family with an army background, Dalljiet Kaur mastered the skill of being a single mother with such a precision that we are simply spellbound. Dalljiet who made her TV debut in 2005 as Siya in Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, was last seen as Manjari Vishwaveer Jha in Kala Teeka.

She outdid her role as a protagonist in Sony TV’s Kulvaddhu and is quite known and loved as Anjali Jha in the popular soap opera Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

The tinsel town beauty in a rendezvous with TellyChakar shared that being a single mother is not an easy task but she is completely enjoying it. She further added “I love dropping my son to school and spending time with him as much as I can. Until I am not shooting; I am utilising the time on my hand to its best, says Dalljiet.

We totally agree with the actress’ thought on being a single mother but it won’t be wrong to say that the actress is one strong headed female who is quite wondrously balancing her professional life and her motherhood.

TellyChakkar wishes Dalljiet all the luck in her future endeavours.