Bela and Vishaka to fight with Hukum to save daughter Tamsi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2019 11:16 AM

MUMBAI: The makers of Colors’ supernatural drama Naagin 3 have brought in a new suspense and drama to gain audience’s love.

Vish had given birth to a baby girl, Tamsi, and she is a devil child, but Bela, Vish, and Vikrant are trying to keep her away from evilness.

Bela, Vish, and Vikrant know that she is devil Hukum's daughter and will attract negativity.

Bela and Vish try to shield her, but amid holi celebrations, Hukum also tries to get hands over Tamsi.

Vish, Bela, and Vikrant come forward to fight it out against Hukum to safeguard Tamsi.

Vish and Bela will play holi of blood with Hukum to safeguard Tamsi and are ready to go to any extent to save her.

It will be interesting to see how Bela, Vish save Tamsi from Hukum.

Tags > Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl Puri, Colors tv, Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Shagun, Bella, Mahir, Naagin 3 fan club,

past seven days