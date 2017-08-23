Krystle D’souza’s upcoming Belan waali Bahu to be aired on Colors has been making news for quite some time. Produced by Shoonya Productions the show has been in the making for quite sometime.

TV’s fashionista, Krystle will make her come-back with the show. The shoot for the series will commence from 25 August. The makers have already roped in big names like Mushtaq Khan, Bhavana Balsaver and producer turned actor Dhiraj Sarin.

The next actor to be finalized in the show is Sohit Vijay Soni. The actor is known for his role as a news reporter in &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai and is also seen in Sab TV Tenali Rama produced by Contiloe Films.

A source close to Tellychakkar.com revealed, “the name of his character will be Cheter and he will increase the comedy quotient in the already funny drama.”

Vijay confirmed about his presence in the show. He disclosed, “Yes I’m part of Belan waali Bahu but nothing about my character is confirmed yet.”

The makers earlier tried to rope in Hina Khan for the show; however she refused to be part of it. There were also reports that the show will replace Balaji Telefilms’ Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Conversely, another credible source close to the channel disclosed, “It won’t be replacing KTPK, both Belan waali Bahu and Jennifer Winget’s Adhoora Alvida will be launched together.”

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com to be updated about the latest in Tellydom