This was perhaps the most intense and nail biting episode on the Colors' reality show Bigg Boss. Yesterday, the ardent viewers of the show were witness to an ugly fight between Team Benafsha and Team Akash Dadlani. It all started after Benafsha lost her temper over Akash’s many allegations and constant nagging. Benafsha’s friends Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and others got involved in the matter and soon lashed out at him. The group were busy bickering about the dirty comments Akash passed about Benafsha's private parts and also about the led comments he passes about other female contestants on the show.

However, Benafshah was in no mood to give up and continuously kept saying to Aakash “Meri buri side bahut buri hai.. tu aur bol..” while he continued to say “badbudaar aurat”.

On the other hand when Benafsha said, Puneesh told her about the kind of language Akash uses for the other women in the house, Puneesh flared up and chastised Benafsha like never before. Priyank and Puneesh got the neck to neck against each other because of that.

At one point, Benafsha lost her calm and pulled Aakash Dadlani’s hair in anger. Later, she claimed that it happened accidentally because he was trying to duck around. Mehjabeen Siddiqui, who also witnessed the incident, asked Benafshah to not get physically violent.

Well, Benafsha has to pay a huge price for pulling Akash Dadlani’s hair. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Benafsha has been directly NOMINATED for the next week’s eviction. That’s not all, she has also been sent to the jail (Kaal-Kothari) as a punishment.

Bigg Boss slammed her in strong words for physical violence and also warned that this mistake should not be repeated by anyone in the house.

It remains to see how Salman Khan deals with so much drama that has been going this week in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Surely, this weekend ka vaar is going too high on the drama quotient, a facet which has never been seen on the previous seasons of the show.

Keep a tab on TellyChakkar for more such juicy updates