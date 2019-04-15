Benafsha’s mother speaks about her relationship and about Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma, who made his acting debut with Vikas Gupta's Puncch Beat, recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

For the uninitiated, a few days back, an ugly fight took place between Priyank and Vikas at a five-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Priyank’s girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla, also a Bigg Boss participant, was present at the venue, but instead of trying to bring things under control, she had said, “Priyank doesn’t hit unless he’s provoked.”

When SpotboyE.com got in touch with Benafsha’s mother to know her take on the same, she chose not to give any comment. She said to the portal, “Please leave me alone. I don’t want to talk about this.” Benafsha’s mother did not give her comment, but she also did not deny that her daughter was present there when the fight took place.