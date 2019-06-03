Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma back together

MUMBAI: Love birds Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma are back together.



The Puncch Beat fame actor had unfollowed his girlfriend on Instagram recently, and since then there have been reports about things not going well between the two. It all started when Priyank did a video with Natasha Stankovic and later posted pictures of the two on social media and reportedly Benafsha was upset by Priyank’s activities. But now the duo has patched up.



After their story made headlines, the duo spoke and patched up. And reportedly it was Priyank who made the call. Also, it was Natasha’s quote to SpotboyE.com that cheered up Benafsha. Natasha had said that she hardly knew Priyank and they're sharing each other's pictures on their social media handles to only promote their video.



A source told the portal, “There's one more reason why Benafsha's tears stopped flowing. Priyank and she had a long chat after the SpotboyE.com story. It was Priyank who made the call. Bas phir kya tha? Benafsha is madly in love with Priyank. All her gussa melted. And, they are back together painting the town red."



Benafsha and Priyank were last spotted out at a lunch date.



All is well that ends well!