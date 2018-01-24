Benafsha zips up bad-mouths with her ‘Sexaad’ post

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Actresses being shamed and trolled is gradually becoming a common occurrence these days. There are a number of actresses in the likes of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Shikha Singh and Sonarika Bhadoria among many who have shot back at haters giving them a befitting reply.

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Benafsha Soonawala, fondly known as Ben, is a good looking lass who has quite a following on social media. Off late, the lady has been posting some bold bikini clad pictures and she does look stunning. However, there are some people who chose to objectify her. Not only her, some people also spoke about how her parents would be ashamed to see such photographs of her floating on social media. Take a look at the gross comments:

Benafsha, took things in her stride and posted yet another bold picture with a idiosyncratic caption, which quite describes her bindass personality. In the post, she promises to continue uploading. Also, the hashtags left us with a quiet chuckle.

‘Sexaad’ post Ben!