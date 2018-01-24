Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Benafsha zips up bad-mouths with her ‘Sexaad’ post

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2018 04:37 PM

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Actresses being shamed and trolled is gradually becoming a common occurrence these days. There are a number of actresses in the likes of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Shikha Singh and Sonarika Bhadoria among many who have shot back at haters giving them a befitting reply.

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Benafsha Soonawala, fondly known as Ben, is a good looking lass who has quite a following on social media. Off late, the lady has been posting some bold bikini clad pictures and she does look stunning. However, there are some people who chose to objectify her. Not only her, some people also spoke about how her parents would be ashamed to see such photographs of her floating on social media.  Take a look at the gross comments:

Benafsha, took things in her stride and posted yet another bold picture with a idiosyncratic caption, which quite describes her bindass personality. In the post, she promises to continue uploading. Also, the hashtags left us with a quiet chuckle.

‘Sexaad’ post Ben!

Tags > Benafsha Soonawala, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Shikha Singh, Sonarika Bhadoria, social media,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days