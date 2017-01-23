‘Benevolent’ Harshita Ojha supports a good cause

Little wonder Harshita Ojha has already won hearts of many with her acting skills in popular shows like Veera and Tamanna.

The little one is absent from screens these days and focusing on her studies. Meanwhile, she got an opportunity to support a noble cause at her hometown, Bihar. Harshita recently led the longest human chain formed in Bihar which was in support of alcohol ban in the state; an initiative by State Government.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Harshita shared her experience of being a part of the noble cause. She said, “I was happy to be a part of the longest human chain. I made some new friends too. It’s a great work done by the chief minister of our state, Nitish Kumar.

Harshita also conveyed a nice message for everyone. She said, “I would like to say to all parents that instead of spending money on alcohol, they should invest the money to educate their kids and raise them as good human beings.”

Way to go girl.