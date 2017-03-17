Hot Downloads

In Bengal, the channels hardly organize musical shows: Rupankar Bagchi

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2017 04:15 PM

Popular singer Rupankar Bagchi, who has sung for many Bengali films and will be seen crooning in Aakash Aath's upcoming musical show Robimaash, says that singers in Bengal do not have much scope to perform in television.

At the press conference of Robimaash, the singer expressed his feelings saying, “Here (Bengal), the channels hardly organize musical shows and we (musicians) lament over this fact. The specialty of Aakash Aath is that they do a lot of musical shows like Hrid Majhare, Legends, Trak Record etc. There is another channel which organizes a musical show which is quite popular and mainly emphasizes on budding singers. Apart from that we hardly get to see musical shows in other channels here.”

However, in Bangladesh a lot of musical shows are being organized. Artists also perform live shows there,” he added.

Talking about Robimaash, he said, “It’s an interesting project. It has become quite popular among the audience. I will sing songs mainly on prem o puja porjaye. Some of the songs that I will perform include Robe Nirobe and Bhalobeshe Sokhi Nibhrite Jotone.”    

So readers, gear up for the show. It will be aired soon.

And for more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.

