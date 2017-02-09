Bengali actress Bitasta Saha’s body found hanging

Another suicide in the glamour world!

If media reports are to be believed, an actress of the Bengali entertainment industry, Bitasta Saha ended her life following depression.

Bitasta’s semi-decomposed body was recovered from her flat in the Kasba area, Kolkata, police said. It was found hanging from the ceiling of her flat.

The unfortunate incident came to light when her mother visited her flat after not getting to contact her for almost two days even after making repeated phone calls to her.

After several knocks on the door, when the actress did not open, her mother and neighbours informed the police who in turn had to break the door.

As per reports, one of the wrists of the actress was slit and several injury marks were found on her body. A police officer said to a daily, “Going by the preliminary signs it seems that she committed suicide. However, we are waiting for the postmortem report. The body appeared to be two-day-old and there was a bit of stench in the room.”

Bitasta used to stay alone and police claims severe stress could be the reason behind the suicide as several depressing posts were found on her social networking site.

Police said, "We have gone through her Facebook profile and posts and found quite depressing posts on her wall... In fact, at one point she had also talked about putting an end to her life... We are checking everything including her call details.”