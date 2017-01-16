Bengali actress Nayana Bandyopadhyay bags a Hindi film

Actress Nayana Bandyopadhyay, who was seen in Bengali dailies like Bhutu, Tobu Bandhi Khelaghar, Tumi Ele Tai and Dugga Dugga, has bagged a key role in a Hindi film.

When Tellychakkar.com contacted her she confirmed the development but refused to share details of the project at the moment.

She said, “It’s a Hindi film but cannot divulge anything else right now. All I can say is it’s a very famous story by Phanishwar Nath 'Renu' called Panchlight. A stamp will be released soon by his name too. In the film, my character name is Kanoli.”

This is Nayana’s first Hindi project. When asked about her feelings, she shared, “The feeling is great and I am excited but I feel exactly the same whenever I start a new project. Whether it’s a Hindi film or not, I will do the same thing and i.e. act, right?”

Great going, Nayana!

