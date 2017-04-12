Bengali New Year special in Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash

Nababarsha or the Bengali New Year is knocking on the door.

So, time to gear up for the occasion! Isn’t it?

Well readers, Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash has planned for a special episode for the day.

On the occasion of Nababarsha, the channel will air a special programme titled Borshoboron via which the music lovers will be able to enjoy Bangla gaan in Baithhaki adda style accompanied by a pure live musical chat show.

The artists to croon on the occasion are Haimanti Shukla, Rajkumar Roy, Iman Chakraborty and Ranita Banerjee.

It will be aired on 15 April from 7 am till 10.30 am.

