Bepanah Pyaar: Mysterious diary finally reveals truth about Bani's murder

MUMBAI: The untold secrets of the past and the reason behind Bani's death will finally be revealed in the upcoming track in Bepanah Pyaar.

Raghbir and Bani's passionate love story unfortunately came to an end when Bani met with an accident and died.

Even after Pragati and Raghbir got married, Bani's soul haunts Pragati to convey a message.

And finally, the truth is revealed to Pragati when she gets a diary from Bani's room.

Pragati is shocked when she learns the truth about the murder.

Pragati reveals this to Raghbir, who is also stunned.

It will be interesting to see how Pragati and Raghbir learn about the details of and reason behind the murder.

The story of Bepanah Pyaar revolves around two lovers, one of whom dies in an unfortunate accident. However, the other is not ready to forget her and sees her everywhere despite being married to another woman now. The show features Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta, Aparna Dixit, and Devika Singh in the lead roles.