Bepanah Pyaarr: Sukanya addresses the media; Raghbir to be troubled by media

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors’ Bepanah Pyaarr is up for high voltage drama.

Viewers of the show know on the day of Raghbir’s wedding with Misha, Sukanya, the richest woman in UK comes to remind him of their love story. However, he refuses to have seen the girl. He also finds it difficult to convince his own family members about him not knowing Sukanya.

With the involvement of media, the issue becomes a very sensitive one. While Sukanya addresses the media and tells that she is not here to claim her love, but to wish Raghbir all the very best for moving on from the love life he had with her, media wants to look into the matter deeply.

Meanwhile, media also gets a proof against Raghbir in this case. Raghbir wants to avoid media as he has no answers to their questions. His employee, Pragati, helps him stay away from the media when they enter the office.

At home, his worried parents decide to call a psychiatrist to check out his mental health. Also, Devraj personally requests Misha’s father to trust Raghbir and carry out the wedding preparations as planned.

It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.