Bepannaah actors talk about the show

Following the stupendous success of love stories like Tu Aashiquii and Ishq Mein Marjawan, Colors will be adding a new shade of love with its unique offering – Bepannaah. An impossible love story of two strangers brought together by destiny, Bepannaah revolves around the life of Aditya and Zoya and how they find love again in challenging circumstances.

Starring Jennifer Winget as Zoya, Harshad Chopda as Aditya, Sehban Azim as Parth (Zoya’s Husband) and Namita Dubey essaying the role of Pooja (Aditya’s Wife) – the show brings together some of the most loved faces of Indian television in this riveting romance drama.

Speaking about being a part of the much-awaited show, Jennifer Winget said, “I am super thrilled and ecstatic to be a part this new show. The narrative of Bepannaah is both emotional and gripping. I can’t wait to bring my character to life and share screen space with Harshad. It’s going to be a treat for the audiences to watch.”

Added Harshad Chopda, “I am happy, excited and I feel lucky to be back on the small screen with a show like Bepannaah, which is an intense love story. This is the first time that Jennifer and I will be working together and I am certain the way Zoya and Aditya have been conceived, the show will be something to look forward to.”

Sehban Azim said, “Bepannaah is a romantic and mysterious love story that I am really happy to be a part of. The show will take you on a journey that is more than merely romantic. It is something we all might face or have faced already in real, something that is relatable. The show will have twists and turns that will have audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Namita Dubey said, “I’ve worked in a comedy drama before but with Bepannaah – I will be playing a part in a romantic drama for the first time. It is a privilege to work with such talented actors who push you each day to better your craft and be the best version of yourself. I can’t wait for the show to go on air and know what viewers think of my character Pooja.”

All the best guys!