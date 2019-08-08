Bepannaah fame Taher Shabbir to star opposite Hina Khan in Vikram Bhatt’s next titled Hacked?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film titled Hacked!

As is well know, Hina Khan has ruled the TV space for more than a decade. The actress has often experimented with her characters, from playing a protagonist to an antagonist, and is now prepping to take a big leap into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s next titled Lines. She has been working on her look, and her transformation is amazing.

The stunning and talented Hina will essay the lead role in Hacked as well.

Hacked will also feature actor Rohan Shah, who has been a part of various TV shows and was seen in film Krrish 3. As per reports, Rohan falls in love with Hina's character, who is a magazine editor. Apparently, Rohan will play the antagonist.

Now, we bring to you another huge development.

TellyChakkar has learned that actor Taher Shabbir, known for his portrayal of Viraj Singh Rathore in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Arshad Habib in Bepannaah, has most likely bagged the film.

If things fall into place, Taher, who was last seen in film Manikarnika, will star opposite Hina Khan in the movie.

We could not get through to Taher for his comment.

The cast of Hacked are expected to begin shoot from 20th August.

TellyChakkar will be back with further updates. Stay tuned!