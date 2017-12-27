Bepannaah to REPLACE Shani?

Colors is set to begin the year 2018 on a big note by launching two new shows starring popular faces of TV. They are Cinevistaas’ Bepannaah and Shoonya Square’s Belan Wali Bahu.



The horror comedy, Belan Wali Bahu features Krystle D’Souza in the titular role and Bepannaah stars Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget in lead roles while Sehban Azmi and Namita Dubey portray pivotal characters.



Now, as per the latest development, TellyChakkar has learnt that Bepannaah will replace Colors’ mythological soap Shani (Swastik Productions)!



Yes, according to our sources, Bepannaah will tentatively occupy the 9 pm timeslot.



The actors have completed their outdoor shoot in Mussoorie and the project will launch in the month January (2018).



Shani’s producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary remained unavailable to comment.