Bepannah: Aditya tries to get cosy with Zoya

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2018 04:57 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ daily series Bepannah is creating the much required buzz for the channel. The romantic thriller will, for the first time, see some fun moments between its lead characters.

Aditya (Harshad Chopda) and Zoya (Jennifer Winget) will finally share some romantic moments. The duo has been constantly bickering and fighting with each other since the inception of the series. However, there are some light moments happening in the show.

According to the upcoming track, Zoya is prepping up for Aditya’s upcoming birthday, while on the other hand, he gets drunk.

Aditya will come in to the office in a drunken state. He will start annoying Zoya, while she’ll be trying to work. He won’t let her work. He will start buzzing her, throw her files and also tries getting cosy with her. There will also come a moment were both of them will be lying on the sofa and she’ll be on top of him.

What do you think of Bepannah?

He will go out of control and even his assistants won’t be able to control him. Finally Zoya will calm him down and put him to sleep.

Are you excited for the upcoming track? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates. 

