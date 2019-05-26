Bepannah Pyaar is a male-centric show, and I have a lot of expectations from it: Pearl V Puri

MUMBAI: After Naagin 3, Pearl V Puri will soon be seen in a brand new show by Balaji Telefilms titled Bepannah Pyaar.

The show will narrate the male character's life in three phases: when he falls in love and loses her, when he finds love again, and the third phase. Daily soaps centering around male protagonists are very rare, and Pearl believes that Ekta Kapoor has given him yet another opportunity with this show post his supernatural weekender.

When we asked Pearl about his views on being a part of Bepannah Pyaar, he said, 'Male-centric shows are rare, and most of the times, television has been viewed from the perspective of the female audience. Through my show, I will also try to attract the male audience to watch it, as at some point in life, we all go through a heart break. I would never want anyone to go through the phase my character will be seen going through, but they will be able to connect with his pain.'

'As for my character, this is a different opportunity, as the character is something I have not essayed earlier. My character is dark. In fact, even when he will be seen doing comedy, it will be dark comedy. I have a lot of expectations from Bepannah Pyaar,' he added.

Good luck, Pearl!