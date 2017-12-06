Best friends Priyank and Baseer battle it out to win Splitsvilla X

All roads lead to Splitsvilla X where best friends Priyank and Baseer will fight it out in the grand finale task to be crowned as the winners of this season.

The Grand finale episode of Splitsvilla X will be ‘Epic’ in every sense. The finale task designed for both the couples will take them through the various stages of a relationship; Stage 1 - Falling in love, Stage 2 - Making decisions and Stage 3 - Balancing each other. Both the pairs have to trust each other and have belief in their relationship in order to excel this tricky task.

Speaking about the same a source from the sets shared, “It was so surreal to see two best friends who have stuck by each other’s side throughout the journey in the villa go up against each other. Their chemistry and bond was visible in the task and both of them performed very well. It was a neck to neck competition and it was only a difference of a minute.”

Which couple will be crowned the winners of Splitsvilla X?