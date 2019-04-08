Best Smile in Television Industry? Tellychakkar readers select Jennifer Winget as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Smile

MUMBAI: The beautiful Jennifer Winget, currently seen in “Bepannah” portraying the role of Zoya, has been a part of some of the most beloved shows on TV including “Kasauti Zindagi Kay,” “Saraswatichandra,” “Dill Mill Gayye,” “Kahin To Hoga” and “Kkusum.”



Her talent, beauty and fashion sense is appreciated by fans worldwide. This week they appreciated her beautiful smile with 84% Yes Showts in the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Smile competition.



Nine stars, including Jennifer, were nominated by the TellyChakkar team to compete in this week’s Showters’ Choice Best Smile competition: Anita Hassandani, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Triphathi, Niti Taylor, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and Mouni Roy.



Anita Hassandani received 77% Yes Showts to place second.



Anita already is a popular face. Her portrayal of Shagun in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” has made her one of the most iconic villains, appreciated by fans worldwide.



Coming in third with 74% Yes Showts was Divyanka Tripathi, who needs no introduction and also plays the lead role of Ishita in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and is adored by all her fans. Divyanka is the Indian TV actress with the most Instagram followers.



Coming in fourth was Erica Fernandes, who rose to fame as Sonakshi in “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and also entertained us thoroughly as Prerna in “Kasautii Zindagii Kii”. Erica received 63% Yes Showts.



Shivangi Joshi, who is enjoying much attention due to her role of Naira in the show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” received 60% Yes Showts.



Surbhi Chandna, who rose to fame from portraying the role of Annika in Ishqbaaz, received 54% Yes Showts.



Mouni Roy, who has made a name for herself in the world of television through shows such as “Naagin,” “Mahadev” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" was given tough competition for Showters’ Choice Best Smile this week from Niti Taylor who rose to fame with her performance in “Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan” and charmed the audience by her role as Mannat opposite Nakuul Mehta. Both Mouni and Niti received 51 % Yes Showts for “Best Smile.”



Lastly, Hina Khan who became a household name with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara, is now remembered more for her current role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, received only 45% Yes Showts.



Jennifer Winget, congratulations for becoming this week’s winner for TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Smile. You keep us smiling all the time!