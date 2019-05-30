News

THIS Beyhadh actress has a lovely message for Jennifer Winget

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2019 03:53 PM

MUMBAI:Beyhadh was one of the most loved television shows, and it did really well on the TRP charts.

This was Jennifer Winget’s best performance, and she played a negative role for the first time.

The actors of the show got along well and bonded like a family.

Kavita Ghai and Jennifer, who played mother and daughter in the serial, bonded really well.

Kavita recently shared pictures with Jennifer and her own daughter and said how blessed she is to have them in her life.

She also said that Jenny is like a pillar of strength to her.

Well seems like this on-screen mother–daughter jodi shares a similar relationship off-screen also.

Check the post here.

