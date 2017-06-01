Beyhadh co-stars Jennifer-Kushal shower praises on Aneri

Sony TV’s popular show Beyhadh has found a great audience for itself.

With thrilling plotline and some amazing performances, the daily has become a favourite.

While Jennifer Wingett takes away the cake with her portrayal as Maya, Aneri Vajani and Kushal Tandon have also found their own space.

Recently, Aneri portrayed the character of a disturbed, depressed, and scared girl, who is not able to fathom her father’s (Imran Khan) death. And oh boy, what an act Aneri pulled off!

From her expressions, to her dialogue delivery, she nailed her performance. While fans have not yet stopped showering her with compliments what took away our heart was the way her co-star Jennifer and Kushal lauded her efforts.

Taking to Twitter, the appreciated her outstanding performance.

@aneri_vajani jus saw today's episode .... Aneri wat a spectacular performance,ur jus 24 long way to go,so proud of you ! — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) May 30, 2017

You definitely kicked ass today !!!super !! — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) May 30, 2017

Blushing with joy, Aneri replied:

How Amazing it is wen ur twitter insta fb nd Whtsapp is Filled wid msges Thankyou each one of u!Yes i did work my Ass off for Todays episode — Aneri Vajani (@aneri_vajani) May 30, 2017

It’s amazing to see co-stars have mutual fondness for each other, right?