BFFs Karan Wahi and Asha Negi are holidaying in London

06 Jun 2019 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is a very competitive industry to be in, and it is very difficult to find true friendships here. The friendships formed in this industry are very fickle. But there are a few people who prove this thinking false.

We are talking about Karan Wahi and Asha Negi. The two are good friends and travel the world together. They frequently go on vacations with each another.

Well, Karan recently shared some pictures of the two leaving for London. These two are definitely giving us major friendship goals.

