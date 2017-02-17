Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! does a Mughal-e-Azam

Angrez Chale Gaye … Peeche inko chod gaye – a phrase that every Indian must have used at least once in their life-time, is the new angle to the upcoming story line in &TV’s much loved show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! The upcoming episode of the show will see a new entry of a foreigner by the name of Duckward Louis, Saxena’s friend from London. This is no aira, gaira, nathu, khaira but someone who is scouting for talent in India to re-make the classic Mughal–e –Azam which will be showcased in London.

On hearing this, everybody in the mohalla gear up to impress Mr. Duckward Louis. They all have their eyes set on the opportunity not only to be a part of the play but also to travel around the world with him. With everyone preparing to play their individual roles Vibhuti convinces Angoori Bhabhi to become Anaarkali while he will become Salim and on the other hand Tiwari convinces Anita Bhabhi to become Jodha while he chooses to become Akbar and everyone else joins the bandwagon. Needless to say this new version of Mughal-E-Azam will bring alive a lot of humor on your television screens.

When spoken to Aasif Sheikh who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan in the show mentioned, “We had a lot of fun shooting for the upcoming track where we are going to depict a small re-make of the movie Mughal–e–Azam. All this to impress Duckward so that he can cast us and take us to London! All of us are having very elaborate looks and we are very excited to see the response we receive.”

Well we are sure by now you would be well aware that nothing can ever be picture perfect for the people in the mohalla and this time they are sure going to get the shock of their lives with the twisted tale that they are going to be seen becoming a part of!