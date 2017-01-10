Bhabhiji spoiler: Vibhuti-Tiwari’s changed behaviour to shock Anita-Angoori

There is no stopping when it comes to zing and excitement in &TV’s popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai (Edit II).

Well, this time audience will witness Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) and Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) in a never seen avatar before.

In the upcoming episode of the popular sitcom, the local minister will announce that a person, who will be well-mannered or will behave appropriately in the locality, will win five lakh rupees. This will be a bumper chance to win a heavy amount. Hence, Vibhuti and Tiwari will drop their flirtatious avatar and will turn nice gentlemen.

However, this will worry both the bhabhijis –Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Saumya Tandon). They will be shocked to see their respective husbands in altered demeanours.

Will the bhabhijis learn the reason behind their changed behaviour? Who will win the prize money?

We called the actors but they were busy shooting.

Watch the exciting episode soon on the show!