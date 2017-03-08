Hot Downloads

'Bhabhiji...' stars celebrate Holi with Alia, Varun

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Mar 2017 11:35 AM

The cast of popular comedy show "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai" celebrated Holi ahead of the festival of colours, with actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

"It was an amazing experience shooting with Alia and Varun. They both are so sweet and professional that we had a gala time shooting for the Holi track," Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the &TV show, said in a statement.

"In fact, we did not just shoot, we actually played a little Holi and brought in the festival not only in our track, but also on the sets of our show," she added.

Holi will be celebrated on March 13 this year.

(Source: IANS)

 

 

