Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s hits the Bullseye!

MUMBAI: &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has literally hit the bullseye once more with a fascinating and bizarre twist in the upcoming episode. Vibhuti’s (Asif Sheikh) is all set to entertain and amuse the audience with yet another new and unusual character, that of a Bull! One situation will lead to another due to which Vibhuti will turn into a violent bull and start attacking others.

After an unfortunate attack by a ferocious bull, Vibhuti will oddly acquire the traits of that bull and turn into one. On seeing red colour, he will turn violent and get down to attacking and even kidnapping people setting off a sense of fear around Modern colony. In fact, Teeka’s bride will one of the first ones to be at the receiving end of Vibhuti’s uncontrollable rage. These series of events will compel Angoori to take it upon herself to safeguard Vibhuti and get him to return to his normal self, even at the cost of inviting his angst by sporting a red saree herself.

Talking about his unusual bull character, Aasif Sheikh said, “Unimaginable twists like these have always been Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s USP. These are always unique and equally amusing, and I personally feel that that’s what keeps the audience hooked on to the show. When I first time heard the narration of a bull’s character, I burst out laughing uncontrollably and began to wonder how this character will come to life on screen. We practiced a lot of scenes, with me running helter-skelter on the sets which of course was funny. But I must say I thoroughly enjoyed myself while shooting and I hope the audience will too have a good laugh watching this episode.”