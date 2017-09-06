Actress-producer Bhairavi Raichura wants to take part in a stunt-based reality show like "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" in order to overcome her fear of different things.

"I would love to do â€˜Fear Factor'. I like adventure though I am scared of a cockroach also. I really don't know how I will ever be able to participate in a show like this. But I want to do it," Bhairavi said in a statement.

"But I really want to overcome my fears. I would like to participate in â€˜Fear Factor'," she added.

Bhairavi, who previously backed shows like "Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat", "Laut Aao Trisha" and "Satrangi Sasural", is currently producing Star Plus show "Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka?".

Also, she has acted in shows like "Hum Paanch", "Balika Vadhu" and "Sasural Genda Phool".

(Source: IANS)