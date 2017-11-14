Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann is unfolding some major drama in its ongoing episodes.

Happy moments are finally back in the lives of Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and they have returned to Azaadgunj after crossing all hurdles that had come in their way. Though everyone is rejoicing over their return in the village but Bhaiya Ji (Sai Ballal) and Imli (Vidhi Pandya) are unhappy about it and they are in a mood to create troubles for them.

We hear, in the upcoming episodes of the daily, with an evil motive in mind to create troubles in the paradise of Suraj and Chakor, Bhaiya ji will act in favor of the duo. He will welcome them wholeheartedly.

But soon he will be back on track to harm Chakor! Read on –

Our source informs us, “Bhaiya ji will offer Kheer to Chakor with poison added in it but somehow Chakor will get a clue about it and she will refuse to have the Kheer sent for her. She will force Bhaiya Ji to have the Kheer first knowing that it is poisoned by him.”

What will Bhaiya ji do now? Well, that would be interesting to watch.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.



