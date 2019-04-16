Bhakharwadi actors’ surprise visit on the sets of Super Dancer 3

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 has been one of the most loved kids dance reality show of recent times. Ever since the start of the season, the show has been successful in getting the audiences hooked with amazing dance performances by the young contestants.

Moreover, popular celebrities gracing the show every weekend make the watch even more entertaining. The upcoming episode will see the phenomenal cast of SAB TV’s Bhakarwadi grace the show.

Actors Paresh Ganatra and Deven Bhojani will be seen shaking a leg on stage.

Along with the Bhakharwadi cast, the judges were cheered up by some very special kids. Children suffering from cancer from a renowned hospital in Mumbai were hosted on the sets of the show. They came to support their favourite contestants and were seen thoroughly enjoying their time there.