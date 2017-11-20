Another famous TV actor has joined the gang of Star Plus’ much-talked about show Khichdi, helmed by Hats Off Productions.

TellyChakkar has been constantly reporting about the show and its star cast.

Now, we have heard that perky parsi actor, Bhakhtyar Irani, who was last seen in SAB TV’s Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain, has been roped in for the project.

According to our sources, Bhakhtyar will play an important cameo in the show and this undoubtedly will be a visual treat for its viewers.

As we exclusively reported, talented actress Renuka Shahane will also be seen playing a cameo in the venture.

Bhakhtyar remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!