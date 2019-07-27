Bhallas learn abour Ishita's whereabouts in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is up for new drama and twists.

Ishita is in Arjit's captivity. When the Bhallas learned that she is at the mental asylum, they rushed to rescue her, but Arjit took her elsewhere before they could save her.



Arjit now intends to execute his next plan. Meanwhile, Ishita calls Yug for help.



Ishita's doctor friend has hidden a cell phone near her to help her.



Bhalla family is relieved to know about Ishita's whereabouts.



Arijit is shocked to know this and thus plans to kill Raman as early as possible.