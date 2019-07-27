News

Bhallas learn abour Ishita's whereabouts in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 02:01 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is up for new drama and twists.
`
Ishita is in Arjit's captivity. When the Bhallas learned that she is at the mental asylum, they rushed to rescue her, but Arjit took her elsewhere before they could save her.

Arjit now intends to execute his next plan. Meanwhile, Ishita calls Yug for help.

Ishita's doctor friend has hidden a cell phone near her to help her.

Bhalla family is relieved to know about Ishita's whereabouts.

Arijit is shocked to know this and thus plans to kill Raman as early as possible.

Tags > Bhallas, Ishita, Arjit, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, track, Update, written update, Star Plus, TellyChakkat,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Antara's dirty condition to get Guddan remarried in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Antara's dirty...
  • Kunti's secret agenda sending Raghbir-Pragati on honeymoon in Bepanah Pyaar[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kunti's secret...
  • Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Lisa enters Goenka...
  • Nibedita Pal, Vishesh Sharma, and Sushant Tanwar in ALTBalaji’s Class of 2019[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Nibedita Pal, Vishesh...
  • Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum:...
  • Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti gets to know about Kuhu’s reality[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke...

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Manish Naggdev
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut

past seven days