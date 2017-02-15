Hot Downloads

Bhansali extracts great performances from actors: Ranveer Singh

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 05:30 PM
Actor Ranveer Singh is all praise for his "Padmavati" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and says that the filmmaker manages to extract "great performances" from his actors.

"Padmavati" marks the third time that Ranveer is collaborating with Bhansali after "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and the magnum opus "Bajirao Mastani".

"When I try to describe the way he (Bhansali) is with actors, I run out of words. It's truly inexplicable the way he manages to extract great performances from his actors. It's just a gift that he has," Ranveer told IANS in an e-mail interview.

The 31-year-old star has called Bhansali the "greatest filmmakers" of Hindi films.

"I truly regard him as one of the greatest filmmakers of Hindi cinema in all time. His form and flamboyance are unique to him and there are some things that only he can do," he added.

Ranveer will share screen space with actors Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in "Padmavati".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ranveer Singh, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela, Bajirao Mastani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali,

