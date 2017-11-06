Actor Bhanu Uday, who is seen essaying the role of Vijay Namdhari in TV show "Saam Daam Dand Bhed", is happy about getting a positive response about his character and his acting skills.

Bhanu was stunned when he started receiving so much of appreciation for the show, which is aired on Star Bharat.

According to a source, the cast of the show is apprehensive about doing a fight scene or an emotional scene with Bhanu as he gets carried away.

"One of my tasks as an actor is that whenever the audience watches me as Vijay, they should have a gut reaction for my performance. They should'nt feel as if they are watching a fiction," Bhanu said in a statement.

"I want them to feel the intensity of the pain that the character goes through and in doing so I sometimes go to the extreme lengths to connect with the scene and the audience. Moreover I so love my work that it comes out naturally as a conscious decision," he added.

