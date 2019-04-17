Bhanu pratap to be killed in Udaan, Savitri's plan backfires in Gathbandhan, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Aao Saheb and Atharv plan to torture Malhar in jail



In the upcoming episode, Kalyani is making plans to escape captivity and meet Malhar at the police station. But Aao Saheb and Aparna mix sleeping pills in the milk. After drinking the same, Kalyani fails to execute her plan. Meanwhile, Aao Saheb reaches the police station with Atharv to execute her evil plan against Malhar.



Gathbandhan: Savitri's plan backfires



In the upcoming episode, Dhanak is set to rule Mumbai and bring Savitri Bai on right path. Savitri has played her dirty game and announced that Dhanak is the new don of Mumbai. This information has separated Dhanak from her family. Raghu is also upset with her. But before Savitri can enjoy her victory, Dhanak changes all the rules of Dombivli.



Krishna Chali London: Krishna slaps Veer; uncovers Radhey's murder mystery



In the upcoming episode, Shukla gets Krishna bailed out of jail. He reveals the truth to Krishna that Veer murdered her Radhey. Krishna is shattered after knowing this. She confronts Veer as soon as Shukla releases Veer from his captivity.



Yeh Teri Galiyan: Shantanu urges Puchki to go on honeymoon with Hridoy



In the upcoming episode, Shantanu completes the real husband/wife ritual with Puchki and makes her drink water and breaks her fast. Puchki and the other family members yell at him. Shantanu then puts his masterplan into action and asks Puchki to prove her marital relationship with Hridoy.



Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir to ditch Ishani



In the upcoming episode, Jahnvi Mittal wants her sister Ishani to get married to the Mittals' younger son Kabir. But as soon as the pre-wedding rituals begin, Kabir takes the extreme step of breaking the alliance.



Udaan: Bhanu Oratap to be killed



In the upcoming episode, there is tension brewing at Azaadgunj with Sameer and Anjor being held captive by Bhanu Pratap .



They engage in a huge fight, post which Bhanu holds Sameer and Anjor at gun point.