Actress Aishwarya Khare, who will next be seen as Bulbul in TV show "Saam Daam Dand Bhed", says her co-stars Sonal Vengurlekar and Bhanu Uday are amazing people to work with.

In the show, Aishwarya will be seen as a local girl waiting for her marriage to happen, but because of local politics in her village her marriage doesn't happen as planned.

"I'm excited to enter the show with such strong content and have waited for it for months. My character as Bulbul is also quite well written, so I'm hoping for the best. My co-actors Bhanu Uday and Sonal Vengurlekar are amazing to work with. I can't wait for my part in the show to begin," Aishwarya said in a statement.

"Saam Daam Dand Bhed" is aired on Star Bharat.

(Source: IANS)