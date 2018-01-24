Bhanu Uday REJECTS Hrithik Roshan starrer film for Saam Daam Dand Bhed

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Destiny plays a very important role in life. No matter how much you run behind things, it will come your way only if it is meant for you.

The very talented thespian Bhanu Uday, who started his TV career with Star One’s Special Squad, is currently playing the lead in Star Bharat’s political drama Saam Daam Dand Bhed. While shining well in the television space, Bhanu has been recognized for his Bollywood stint in films like Lakshya, Unfreedom and others.

Bhanu was on cloud nine after he was approached to be part of Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Super 30. The project stars Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who will portray mathematician Anand Kumar. He was roped in to portray Hrithik’s younger brother.

However, according to our sources, Bhanu was left dejected after the actor with a heavy heart had to go-away the movie.

Yes, when joyous Bhanu decided to share the good news with the makers of Saam Daam, the actor was left all puzzled.

Why?

Well, Bhanu was required to shoot outdoor for a 45-day long schedule for Super 30. And being the lead of the show, the makers cannot let go Bhanu for so many days. There was no-way where Bhanu could manage both his show and film. Hence, Bhanu decided to be loyal to his show and reject Super 30.

Shading more light on the entire news, Bhanu shared, “At first I thought things will fall into place and I will be able to shoot for both Saam Daam and Super 30. In fact, I was so thrilled and excited about the project that I had already started taking up lessons for my character. My role was very meaty and who wouldn’t not like to be part of such a great film? But, yes destiny had some different plans for me. Since, I am the lead of the show the makers cannot let me go away for many days. At this point of time there cannot to be any major track changes so keeping everything in mind I decided to refuse the film. I am glad that the opportunity came my way. I am sure something better is waiting for me in future.”

Very well said, Bhanu! Hope sky be the limit for you.