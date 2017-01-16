Bhanu Uday in Shakuntalam’s next for Life OK?

In the female dominated TV industry, Life OK is bringing the change with a bouquet of male oriented shows on the platform.

Along with Ghulaam, Khunkhar, Har Mard Ka Dard amongst other, the channel is set to launch another male centric show produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms, as per sources.

Shakuntalam, makers of iconic serials like Laado, Shastri Sisters among others, is back in action after a gap of more than a year.

This upcoming fiction will be loosely based on famous American series House of Cards. It will be political seasonal drama.

As per our sources, the lead role of a politician will be played by talented actor Bhanu Uday (last seen in Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai).

Our sources future informed that the cast will begin shooting next month and the project is expected to air in May (2017).

We contacted Bhanu and producer Shyamasis Bhattacharya but they both remained unavailable to comment.

