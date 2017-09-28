Saam Daam Dand Bhed lead actors Bhanu Uday and Sonal Vengulkar will be celebrating Dussehra at the historic Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan in Lucknow.

To mark Dussehra, Star Bharat has come out with a campaign "Burn your Fears" in sync with the brand's philosophy of ‘Bhula de darr, kuch alag kar'. The channel will launch the on-ground activation of its campaign on Dussehra, which falls on 30 September, in Aishbagh Maidan, read a statement.

Bhanu and Sonal will be part of the launch activity.

The entire Ramlila ground will have campaign posters encouraging each one present to pen down their fears on a piece of paper. And the channel people will burn the chits along with a 121 feet statue of Ravana.

Actor Ajay Devgn, Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni are also associated with the campaign.