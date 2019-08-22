Bhanujeet Sudan in Salman Khan’s next Special Operation Team?

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming investigative drama Special Operation Team produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Salman Khan Productions is one of the most awaited series.



Earlier, TellyChakkar reported about Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Pooja Gor and IPL cricketer, Yudhishthir Singh, have been signed for the show mentioned above.



According to the latest developments actor Bhanujeet Sudan, who has acted in shows like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Adaalat and Patiala Babes, will also join Special Operation Team.



If things fall in place, Bhanujeet Sudan will play the villain in Special Operation Team.



As reported by us, other actors who will part of the show are Asmita Jagga and Kunal Pant and Gashmeer Mahajani.



Special Operation Team will focus on scams and scandals, and all the actors will be part of an investigative team solving cases.