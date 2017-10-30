Bhanushali family will talk Parth into marrying Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak

The Bhanushali family of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak is going through emotional turmoil ever since their beloved Shorvori (Rashami Desai) has left for heavenly adobe.

The family is currently performing her last rites with a heavy heart!

For the uninitiated, Shorvori had met with a deadly accident but she managed to escape from it safely but she has decided not to return to the Bhanushali family because she is suffering from brain tumor and has a short life span.

Teni, who witnessed the accident of Shorvori’s car, assumed that she is dead and shared the news with the Bhanushali family that leaves them shattered.

No matter, how difficult the situation is, the Bhanushali family will move on, in the upcoming episodes of the daily drama.

Our source informs us, “Parth (Siddharth Shukla) is shattered with Shorvori’s demise and he is not able to come out of the sorrow. Parth’s state will leave the Bhanushali family in worry and they will think about Parth’s happiness. The family will suggest Parth to marry Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) so that he can move on in life.”

Will Parth agree to marry Teni? We are sure that the family is going to have a tough time to convince Parth.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.