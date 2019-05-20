Bharat Kaul enters SUN Bangla’s Simana Periye

KOLKATA: SUN Bangla’s spy thriller Simana Periye is all set to become more interesting with the entry of a menacing new character.

The gripping show, which is set against the backdrop of a war-inflicted East Pakistan in 1971, revolves around a girl named Padma. She eventually starts working as a spy for India. Simana Periye will soon see the entry of General Sarfaraz.

General Sarfaraz is a ruthless army officer who occupies an extremely important position in the Pakistani Army; he is the right hand of General Yahya Khan, the President of Pakistan.

Right before the elections of 1970, General Sarfaraz is sent to Dhaka to crush the rebellions against the Pakistani Government. Padma has been on his list of targets from the very beginning, and he even suspects Shamirul of being an Indian spy. He awaits and predicts every move that Padma makes and vows to unmask her and reveal her true identity.

The makers have roped in veteran actor Bharat Kaul to play the role of General Sarfaraz. The character enters the show on 20th May.

So gear up for the exciting episodes coming up! The show airs from Monday to Sunday at 8 PM.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.