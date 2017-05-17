Hot Downloads

Bharti-Harsh OUT of Star Plus' Nach Baliye 8

By TellychakkarTeam
17 May 2017 12:26 PM

Oh No!

This was exactly our emotions when we got to know that the utterly cute and entertaining Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have been evicted from Nach Baliye (BBC).

The celeb dance reality show on Star Plus that is currently making our weekends special saw the sad elimination of Bharti and Harsh last night.

With this week dedicated for ‘wild card entries’, the current jodis will not be performing. But the last week’s scores and votes decided the exit of this couple.

As readers would know, Bharti has been in a relationship with Harsh for quite some time. The two met during one of their shows, wherein Harsh was writing for Bharti. After an initial friendship, the two started dating and recently also got engaged.

This is the first time that the couple came out in public with their relationship and we must say they truly looked like a made-for-each other jodi. From trying out various dance forms to giving their best even in injuries, the duo fought hard with the others.

With the elimination of Bharti and Harsh, Deepika-Shoaib, Divyanka-Vivek, Sanam-Abigail and Sanaya-Mohit remain in the competition.

Also joining these couples will be two other ex-contestants from Aashka-Brent, Utkarsha-Manoj, Pritam-Amanjot, Mona-Vikrant and Siddharth-Trupti. Sadly, with Bharti-Harsh getting evicted on the day of wild card, they did not get a chance to fight for a second chance.

What do you have to say about this elimination? Let us know in the comment box below.

