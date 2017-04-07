Bharti, Mohit and Siddharth’s get TEARY-eyed on Nach Baliye 8

Star Plus’ Nach Baliye season 8 (BBC) seems to keep viewers glued with electrifying dance performances of jodis, laughter quotient and emotions.

This week in the second episode of Nach, viewers will witness an emotional moment wherein contestants Bharti Singh, Siddharth Jadhav and Mohit Sehgal.

The comedian Bharti, who makes people laugh with her humour, had an emotional moment on the stage. After her performance, the makers played a video of Bharti which narrated her journey in the industry and the struggles that she has gone though. Seeing her life being played in front of her eyes, the bubbly actress got really emotional.

She later went on to add that people used to make fun of her being overweight. Bharti, on her part kept a positive attitude and shut her criticizers up with her hard work, determination. She also mentioned that though she was considered ugly but ironically today, she is a brand ambassador of a beauty product.

Her words left everyone is tears.

Not only Bharti, even Siddharth shed tears thanking his wife for her constant support and dancing along with him under all the circumstances.

Also, as we reported, with Mohit-Sanaya scoring the lowest after Mohit forgot his steps during the act. After the performance, Mohit too broke down knowing well his mistake could cause them eviction.

Well, on a lighter note, we would like to say that every day is a new beginning. Take a deep breath and start again guys!!