Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are back in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows. Now that the makers are returning with its 10th season, adventure lovers and fans of the show are super excited. Now, to make the audience all the more excited, here’s an update.

The 10th season has contestants such as Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, Adaa Khan, Balraj Sayal, Karishma Tanna, Rani Chatterjee, Dharmesh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Tejasswi Prakash. Well now, joining the gang is comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti and Haarsh who were seen in the ninth part received a lot of love from viewers. In fact, post their participation on the show they came up with another stunt based series called Khatra, Khatra, Khatra on Colors TV which is again being loved by the audience. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the duo has been invited for the upcoming season wherein we will see the couple performing some stunts along with the other participating contestants and when it's Bharti in the house, you do expect loads of fun.