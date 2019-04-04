Bharti Singh inspired by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s ad

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is the queen of comedy and has been ruling the television screens for quite some time. The ace comedian is seen The Kapil Sharma Show, and as usual, she is nailing it. Bharti was last seen on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and is also seen on Colors’ show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Bharti and Harsh have been married for about a year, and they make a perfect couple. Bharti seems to be impressed by an advertisement done by Deepika and Ranveer where they talk about the transformation from being a boyfriend and girlfriend to being married.

The video is filled with a lot of love and care, and it will surely melt your heart. She shared the video and said that the ad really teaches you the meaning of life. She thanked her husband Harsh for being there and supporting her in every step of her life and also asked her fans to share their special moments.

Well, there is no doubt that Bharti is the best we have in the entertainment business.

Check the post here.