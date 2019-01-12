News

Bharti Singh is like a mother figure to me: Avika Gor

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Jan 2019 08:07 PM

MUMBAI: TV actress Avika Gor, who is still remembered for her portrayal of Anandi in Colors’ Balika Vadhu, is currently seen in the adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

Along with the great acting skills, Avika is known to be a great dancer. And with this show, we are sure her fans with get to see the other side of Avika and know her closely. It will be delight for her fans to see Avika taking up challenges and acing them.

We asked the actress about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi and the one fear that she overcame after participating in the show. She shared, ‘Since I was the youngest in the show, I received lot of love from all the contestants, and my journey has been great. One fear that I have overcome is of cockroaches.’

Talking about her experience working with host Rohit Shetty, she shared, ‘Rohit Sir has been a great support. He guides us and explains things properly so that we can complete our tasks. He is very motivating.’

When asked her whom she became good friends with, she replied, ‘I bonded with Bharti (Singh) very well. She is like a mother figure to me. I still remember in one of the tasks, my body was full of honey and Bharti directed me well. Every time, she brought a smile on my face. Her presence used to change my mood.’

One task that she would like to do again? She said, ‘In one of the tasks, I had to dance at a height with Aly Goni. But we couldn’t perform that well. So given a chance, I would like to finish the task and give my best.’

When we asked her about the next project, she said, ‘Shhhhhh, wait and watch.’

Tags > Avika Gor, Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aly Goni, cockroaches, TellyChakkar, Bharti Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days