Bharti Singh is like a mother figure to me: Avika Gor

MUMBAI: TV actress Avika Gor, who is still remembered for her portrayal of Anandi in Colors’ Balika Vadhu, is currently seen in the adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

Along with the great acting skills, Avika is known to be a great dancer. And with this show, we are sure her fans with get to see the other side of Avika and know her closely. It will be delight for her fans to see Avika taking up challenges and acing them.

We asked the actress about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi and the one fear that she overcame after participating in the show. She shared, ‘Since I was the youngest in the show, I received lot of love from all the contestants, and my journey has been great. One fear that I have overcome is of cockroaches.’

Talking about her experience working with host Rohit Shetty, she shared, ‘Rohit Sir has been a great support. He guides us and explains things properly so that we can complete our tasks. He is very motivating.’

When asked her whom she became good friends with, she replied, ‘I bonded with Bharti (Singh) very well. She is like a mother figure to me. I still remember in one of the tasks, my body was full of honey and Bharti directed me well. Every time, she brought a smile on my face. Her presence used to change my mood.’

One task that she would like to do again? She said, ‘In one of the tasks, I had to dance at a height with Aly Goni. But we couldn’t perform that well. So given a chance, I would like to finish the task and give my best.’

When we asked her about the next project, she said, ‘Shhhhhh, wait and watch.’