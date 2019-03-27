Bharti Singh’s hilarious yet cute ‘Miss India’ moment

MUMBAI: It is rightly said that laughter is the best medicine, and if you find it hard to laugh then you must browse through Bharti Singh’s Instagram account.

Bharti Singh is one of the most popular and loved comedians of Indian television. Her words, her expressions will surely tickle your funny bone.

Yesterday, she took to her social media handle and shared a TikTok video. In it, the lady can be seen living the ‘Miss India’ moment with a twist. As the announcer announces that the Miss World is Miss India, she makes a surprised face, while her husband writer Harsh Limbachiyaa crowns her with a plate and gives her a spoon. We found the video super funny yet super cute.

She captioned her post as, “#laughterwithqueen# missunivers @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @indiatiktok.”

Take a look at her Instagram video here:

On the professional front, Bharti, who previously participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, is presently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Bharti Singh is truly a laughter queen. What are your views? Hit the comment section below.