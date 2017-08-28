TV celebs are on a Bigg Boss rejection spree. More often than not there is news of celebrities refusing to be part of Bigg Boss. Well the reason is not apparent though. However, this has made it a tad more difficult task for the makers of Bigg Boss 11, to rope in known faces to be inmates in the dreaded house.

After an array of celebrities there are a few more names who have refused to be part of the Colors reality show for their upcoming season.

Exotic beauty Evelyn Sharma of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame has bluntly refused to be part of the glass-walled house and this is her fifth time. The makers have been constantly trying to rope in foreign beauty for the show however, it is her claustrophopbia that is the impediment.

This year as well EndemolShine India tried their luck by approaching Sharma but only to get rejected for the fifth time in a row.

Not just Evelyn, there’s another name as well. Popular comedienne Bharti Singh’s boyfriend Haarsh Limbaachiyaa too was offered the show. Bharti told TellyChakkar.com, "I was never even approached for the show." She further confirmed about her beau stating" Haarsh was approached for the show but he declined the offer right away. He is doing a new comedy show, why will he do this reality show? The both of us would not want to be part Bigg Boss.” she added.

Apart from the above mentioned names, supermodel and aspiring actor Jitesh Thakur, RJ Nasar Khan, Beyhadh fame Sumit Bhardwaj, Sanaya Irani, Neerja fame Abrar Zahoor have rejected the reality TV series as of now.

We tried to get in touch with Evelyn but she remained unavailable..

Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 is slated to premier on 1 October at 10 pm slot.

Keep a tab on this space for more updates on this one.